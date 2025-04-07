Cardinals Transfer Former First-Round Pick To 60-Day IL; Promote Intriguing Slugger
The St. Louis Cardinals need all the help they can get to succeed this season and can't afford to place valuable assets on the injured list.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals were recently forced to place rising star Iván Herrera on the injured list with left-knee inflammation after the young slugger had logged a .381/.458/.1.048 slash line with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 21 at-bats across seven games played for St. Louis in 2025.
Sadly, Herrera isn't the only valuable St. Louis asset whose injury has landed him on the injured list. At least the talented catcher likely won't be out for as long as one Cardinals hurler might.
"C Yohel Pozo has been selected from Memphis (AAA)," The organization announced Monday afternoon. "He will wear #63. C Iván Herrera has been placed on the 10-day IL (left knee inflammation). Left-handed pitcher Zack Thompson has been transferred to the 60-day IL."
Thompson was placed on the 15-day IL with a left shoulder strain shortly before this season began but the Cardinals' latest injury updates reveal that his ailment is far more serious than previously thought.
The former 2019 St. Louis first-round draft pick has pitched out of the Cardinals' bullpen and rotation since debuting with the club in Jun. 2022 but has spent most of his time in the organization's farm system -- posting a 4-6 record with a 4.40 ERA, 108-to-56 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .207 batting average against and a 1.38 WHIP in 90 innings pitched for Triple-A Memphis last year.
The Cardinals hoped to add Thompson to their big-league pitching staff this season but his left shoulder injury has prevented that.
Pozo being promoted is an interesting move considering that St. Louis already has Pedro Pagés to take over as the starting catcher while Herrera is sidelined. The 27-year-old is off to a hot start in the minors -- batting .333 with seven hits including two home runs, six RBIs and a 1.095 OPS in 21 at-bats across five games played for Triple-A Memphis.
The Venezuela native belted 23 home runs in 2021 with Triple-A Round Rock and 18 and 15 dingers the last two seasons with Triple-A Las Vegas. Could the Cardinals have another high-quality catcher on their hands?
