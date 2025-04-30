Cardinals Inching Closer To Receiving Much-Needed Lineup Boost
The St. Louis Cardinals began the 2025 season with one of the league's most prolific offenses but have recently experienced a cold spell.
Throughout April, the Cardinals' lineup ranks 15th in runs scored (108) and 13th in OPS (.705), helping the team log an embarrassing 2-12 record on the road.
Fortunately, a young St. Louis slugger who was the club's hottest hitter before landing on the injured list is making tremendous progress on his road to recovery and could soon return to the Cardinals' lineup.
"(Cardinals) catcher Iván Herrera (knee bone bruise ) will travel to Memphis today and go through a pregame workout with the Triple-A Redbirds, manager Oli Marmol said," MLB.com's John Denton reported Wednesday morning. "He will DH (designated hitter) for five innings on Thursday and catch on Friday. He went through running drills on Tuesday in STL."
Herrera was batting an astonishing .381 with eight hits including two doubles and four home runs, 11 RBIs and a 1.506 OPS in 21 at-bats across seven games played for the Cardinals before landing on the 10-day injured list, dating back to Apr. 7th.
Following Herrera's move to the injured list, the Cardinals promoted Yohel Pozo from Triple-A Memphis to help Pedro Pagés at the catcher's position, which has worked out better than some might've expected.
With how poorly St. Louis' offense has recently performed, it wouldn't be unreasonable to suggest that the Cardinals are desperate to have Herrera's bat return to the lineup, even if that means temporarily cutting Alec Burleson and Luken Baker's playing time at DH.
