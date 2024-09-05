Cardinals Slugger One Swing Away From Surpassing Yankees Legend's Impressive Record
A St. Louis Cardinals slugger is on the verge of pulling off an incredible feat despite enduring one of the worst seasons of his illustrious career.
After struggling to hit at the beginning of the season and being listed as a potential trade piece at this summer's deadline, a Cardinals veteran is about to surpass a New York Yankees legend on a well-respected all-time list.
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt clobbered his No. 361 home run during the club's National League Central rivalry matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday -- tieing him with Yankees Hall of Fame outfielder Joe DiMaggio on the all-time HR leaderboards.
After Goldschmidt logs his next home run, he'll assume the No. 86 spot on the all-time HR leaderboards, pushing DiMaggio down in the rankings.
DiMaggio is widely regarded as one of the most influential players the game has ever seen. During his career with the Yankees, the nine-time World Series champion batted .325 with 881 extra-base hits including 361 home runs, 1537 RBIs and a .977 OPS throughout his 13-year career.
Goldschmidt might have taken 14 seasons to record his No. 361 home run but one of those years was 2022, when COVID-19 forced the league to shorten the season -- allowing the five-time Silver Slugger to play in only 58 games.
The seven-time All-Star's next chance to surpass DiMaggio's HR record will be this Friday at Busch Stadium against the Seattle Mariners in what should be an intense matchup between two clubs fighting to stay alive for a playoff spot.
