Cardinals Slugger Shockingly Floated As Trade Chip For AL Central Contender
The St. Louis Cardinals were expected to offload significant talent this offseason as they look to reset and focus on rebuilding their broken player development system.
However, the Cardinals still haven't moved a single player -- mainly due to their inability to trade superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado. With spring training just days away, St. Louis is in a bit of a bind.
Perhaps the Cardinals will pivot from Arenado to a young slugger coming off the best season of his career at the plate in 2024 -- an American League Central contender could emerge as a suitor.
"'If anybody, if it hurts anybody, so to speak, with Arenado staying, the guy that affects the most, I think might be (Alec) Burleson, because there goes left field at-bats, there goes a ton of designate hitter at-bats, and, you know, would he be around the club just to kind of back up (Willson) Contreras at first base?'" Seeing Red podcast's Bernie Miklasz stated Monday as transcribed by Twins Daily's Cody Schoenmann. "Miklasz continued. 'I don't know. I think it probably impacts him more than anyone.' Evidently, the odd player out of a potential roster crunch in St. Louis could be Alec Burleson. If that becomes the case, the (Minnesota) Twins should be proactive in trying to acquire him."
Burleson has batted .256 with 72 extra-base hits including 30 home runs, 117 RBIs and a .709 OPS throughout his three-year career with the Cardinals.
The 26-year-old still has several years remaining of team control, so it would be shocking to see the Cardinals trade him, especially when factoring in Burleson's stats from the previous season.
The North Carolina native batted .269 with 41 extra-base hits including 21 home runs, 78 RBIs and a .734 OPS in 152 games played for St. Louis in 2024.
Trading Burleson before the Cardinals see him fully blossom would be an unwise move for the rebuilding organization. His performance last year should secure his spot on the club's roster.
St. Louis needs to prioritize retaining homegrown assets such as Burleson. Trading him would not lower payroll much and would be a risky move for the organization's future.
