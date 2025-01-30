Cardinals Should Replace Oli Marmol With St. Louis Legend When Time Is Right
The St. Louis Cardinals have lost their way over the previous decade and hope to rebuild the organization to be a perennial contender.
However, some believe St. Louis needs to change management before it returns to competitiveness. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was on the hot seat in 2024 but with his contract recently extended through 2026, it's doubtful he'll be fired.
Although it might not be for another few seasons, the Cardinals should consider hiring a retired St. Louis legend after Marmol's contract expires.
"(Albert) Pujols, 45, was back in the news this week, leading (Leones del) Escogido to its first Dominican league title since 2015-16 in his first managing job," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon wrote Thursday. "A longtime National League special assignment scout, granted anonymity for his candor, called it 'huge for his case to manage at the major-league level.' Pujols said last March, 'If the opportunity is right one day, I think I’ll be ready for it.'”
Pujols is a no-doubt first-ballot Hall of Fame candidate after batting .296 with 1405 extra-base hits including 703 home runs, 2218 RBIs and a .918 OPS throughout his 22-season career, during which he played for the Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Still, (Yankees third base coach Luis) Rojas said Pujols is 'on a path' to becoming a major-league manager," Rosenthal and Sammon continued. "'You can definitely see him handling it,' Rojas said. 'He’s very confident. He has a lot of conviction in what he believes.'”
The 11-time All-Star's impact as manager for Escogido this winter shouldn't go unnoticed by the Cardinals front office. Pujols's ability to navigate all the different profiles and unexpected variables associated with winter ball is eye-opening.
The three-time NL MVP is one of the most beloved players in Cardinals history. How awesome would it be if Pujols led St. Louis to win its 12th World Series title but as skipper this time around.?
More MLB: Controversial Ex-Cardinals Hurler Predicted Betray St. Louis For Deal With Cubs