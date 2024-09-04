Cardinals Star Expected To 'Drum Up Interest' Making Reunion Tricky
There could be a lot of changes coming to the St. Louis Cardinals this winter.
Superstar first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has been a staple at first base for the Cardinals since 2019. Goldschmidt has been everything the Cardinals could've hoped for but now he is 36 years old and will be a free agent at the end of the season.
Goldschmidt will be 37 years old before the 2025 season kicks off so it's unclear how much he will get in free agency. There are questions as to whether or not the Cardinals would consider a new deal due to the fact that the 2024 campaign has been a down one for him. Goldschmidt has looked much better lately, but there still are questions.
While it's unclear if he will be back in St. Louis, Goldschmidt does want to continue his career and he will "drum up interest" in free agency, according to CBS Sports' Dayn Perry.
"Last season, he slipped to a 120 OPS+ and 25 home runs," Perry said. "Through 132 games played in 2024, Goldschmidt has an OPS+ of 99 with 21 homers. While Goldschmidt is still capable of hard contact off the bat, his plate discipline has eroded -- this season has seen him post career-worst marks in walk percentage, strikeout percentage, chase rate, and whiff rate. Those aren't encouraging indicators moving forward.
"That said, Goldschmidt has a sterling reputation as a teammate and clubhouse presence, and he's still capable of producing against the opposite side. If he's willing to accept a more limited role, perhaps the right-handed half of a first-base platoon, then he'll likely have takers. As a seven-time All-Star with a career WAR of 62.6, he might also drum up interest based on his body-of-work greatness."
St. Louis will have to make a tough decision in just a few months.
