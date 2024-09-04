Beloved Cardinals Champion 'Could Be Saying Goodbye,' Per Insider
There could be some changes coming to the St. Louis Cardinals this winter.
The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season is just a few weeks away from wrapping up. St. Louis currently has a 70-69 record and is 5 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot. At this point, it would be surprising if the Cardinals could nab a playoff spot, but it shouldn't be ruled out.
St. Louis has started to turn things around of late after a rough stretch and is back to being above .500. No matter what happens down the stretch, changes likely will be coming. MLB.com's Will Leitch even predicted that fan-favorite Matt Carpenter "could be saying goodbye" at the end of the season.
"Matt Carpenter, (designated hitter), Cardinals," Leitch said. "Current age: 38. Carpenter actually made his debut with the Cardinals on their 2011 World Series championship team, albeit going 1-for-15 in only seven games.
"He established himself as an on-base force the very next season, finishing sixth in (National League) Rookie of the Year voting, and he became a beloved Cardinals staple over the next decade with his preternatural batting eye and, eventually, a power stroke. He finished in the top 12 of (Most Valuable Player) voting three times, and he was briefly a folk hero in the Bronx when he went on a power surge for the (New York Yankees) in 2022. He’ll likely say goodbye with the Cards over the last month of this season."
Carpenter re-joined the Cardinals ahead of the 2024 season and has appeared in 50 games. It has been nice having him back in town, but he is toward the end of his playing career.
More MLB: Cardinals Slugger Could Take Over If St. Louis Parts Ways With Superstar