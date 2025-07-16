Cardinals 'Still Likely' To Shop Several Veterans Before Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't obvious sellers or buyers before this summer's trade deadline but one insider predicts that they'll part ways with several veterans.
This season was expected to be a down year for the Cardinals as they navigate a transitional period, during which the organization schemes to rebuild its broken player development system and pave the way for younger talent to succeed.
Despite being only 1 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot, it's sounding as if St. Louis is prepared to ignite a fire sale before the July 31 trade deadline.
"The Cardinals are surprise contenders in the NL, at least in the wild-card race, but they'll still likely look to offload some veteran contributors before the deadline as part of the ongoing transition to a younger and (and less costly) roster," CBS Sports' Dayn Perry wrote Wednesday morning when discussing which teams will sell or buy before this season's trade deadline. "Look for them to seek out takers on the likes of Ryan Helsley, Erick Fedde, Steven Matz, and possibly Phil Maton. A trade of Nolan Arenado remains a possible deadline outcome, but his full no-trade clause must be taken into account."
Helsley, Fedde, Matz and Maton will become free agents after this season ends, making them prime rental candidates for genuine contenders looking to bolster their pitching staff before the trade deadline.
Fedde has endured a disappointing 2025 season after having a career year with the Chicago White Sox and Cardinals in 2024. Unfortunately, his trade value has declined, so St. Louis might not get much in return if the 32-year-old is traded this summer.
Arenado's 2025 offensive campaign has also been lackluster -- batting .246 with 24 extra-base hits including 10 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .693 OPS in 84 games played for St. Louis. Moving the regressing 10-time Gold Glove defender this summer seems doubtful.
Out of the five Cardinals veterans mentioned by Perry who could be traded this summer, Helsley, Matz and Maton seem the most likely to be dealt. All three have been successful in St. Louis' bullpen this year and should be coveted by contenders looking to boost their relief corps before heading into the playoffs this fall.
