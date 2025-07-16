Phillies Could Fill Void In Bullpen With Cardinals Blockbuster Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies could partner up for a trade deadline deal that would significantly impact both clubs' trajectories for the remainder of the season.
Although the Phillies are 55-41 with a 1/2 game lead over the second-place New York Mets in the National League East, their bullpen could use some work -- ranking 23rd with a 4.38 ERA and 24th in WHIP (1.37) and batting average against (.256).
More importantly, Philadelphia lacks a bona fide closing pitcher, which the NL East rival could acquire in a blockbuster with the Cardinals before the July 31 trade deadline.
St. Louis right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley is an impending free agent, whom the Cardinals are likely not to re-sign over the offseason due to his volatile position and potentially high market value. A triple-digit velocity thrower such as him has a high injury risk and it's doubtful the 11-time World Series champions would extend a near nine-figure salary to a player with such an unpredictable future, especially considering that the organization is slightly rebuilding.
Helsley has posted a 31-15 record with a 2.70 ERA, 350-to-121 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .201 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP throughout his seven-year career with the Cardinals.
Although Helsley's 2025 campaign hasn't been as successful as when he was named the 2024 NL Reliever of the Year with a franchise-record 49 saves, he remains a consistent and reliable asset in the back of St. Louis' bullpen.
This wouldn't be the first time Helsley has been linked to the Phillies as a potential trade chip this season. Philadelphia regretfully signed RHP Jordan Romano to become the team's closer but his 1-4 record with a 7.29 ERA, 37-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .279 batting average against and 1.50 WHIP in 33 1/3 innings pitched have left the franchise without a reliable hurler to close out games.
Time is ticking for the veteran-laden Phillies to win their third World Series this fall. Heading into the postseason without a reliable closer, such as Helsley, would be unwise. If the Cardinals are willing to move the two-time All-Star, then Philadelphia should do everything it can to land him this summer.
