Inside The Cardinals

Phillies Could Fill Void In Bullpen With Cardinals Blockbuster Trade

St. Louis and Philadelphia might make sense for a deadline deal

Nate Hagerty

May 3, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
May 3, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies could partner up for a trade deadline deal that would significantly impact both clubs' trajectories for the remainder of the season.

Although the Phillies are 55-41 with a 1/2 game lead over the second-place New York Mets in the National League East, their bullpen could use some work -- ranking 23rd with a 4.38 ERA and 24th in WHIP (1.37) and batting average against (.256).

More importantly, Philadelphia lacks a bona fide closing pitcher, which the NL East rival could acquire in a blockbuster with the Cardinals before the July 31 trade deadline.

St. Louis right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley is an impending free agent, whom the Cardinals are likely not to re-sign over the offseason due to his volatile position and potentially high market value. A triple-digit velocity thrower such as him has a high injury risk and it's doubtful the 11-time World Series champions would extend a near nine-figure salary to a player with such an unpredictable future, especially considering that the organization is slightly rebuilding.

Helsley has posted a 31-15 record with a 2.70 ERA, 350-to-121 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .201 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP throughout his seven-year career with the Cardinals.

Although Helsley's 2025 campaign hasn't been as successful as when he was named the 2024 NL Reliever of the Year with a franchise-record 49 saves, he remains a consistent and reliable asset in the back of St. Louis' bullpen.

This wouldn't be the first time Helsley has been linked to the Phillies as a potential trade chip this season. Philadelphia regretfully signed RHP Jordan Romano to become the team's closer but his 1-4 record with a 7.29 ERA, 37-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .279 batting average against and 1.50 WHIP in 33 1/3 innings pitched have left the franchise without a reliable hurler to close out games.

Time is ticking for the veteran-laden Phillies to win their third World Series this fall. Heading into the postseason without a reliable closer, such as Helsley, would be unwise. If the Cardinals are willing to move the two-time All-Star, then Philadelphia should do everything it can to land him this summer.

More MLB: Cardinals' Future Looks Bright With Top Draft Pick's Exciting Comparison

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News