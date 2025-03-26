Cardinals Superstar Gets Honest About 'Awkward' Return To Camp
There is just one day until the 2025 Major League Baseball season kicks off and we can put some of the weirdness of the offseason behind us.
The St. Louis Cardinals will kick off regular season action on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins. It was a long offseason but Spring Training was pretty normal. Now, the new season will begin tomorrow and every team starts at 0-0 and has a chance to make some noise. Well, aside from the Los Angeles Dodgers who are 2-0 and the Chicago Cubs who are 0-2 already after playing in Japan.
There's been a lot of noise about this Cardinals team and especially third baseman Nolan Arenado. This isn't shocking as the team and Arenado made it known that a trade was welcomed. It didn't happen and the two sides are still together.
Arenado will take the field for St. Louis and maybe the Cardinals will find a way to surprise people this year. That's the beauty of the beginning of the season. Anything can happen.
It was an odd few months and Arenado recently spoke with Derrick Goold of the St. Louis-Post Dispatch and shared how things were a bit awkward at the start of Spring Training.
"It was awkward at first, Arenado said. "I was also at peace that I can’t control any of these things besides getting myself ready for the season. That’s what I really wrapped my head around. I’m going to be here. I am happy that I’m here. And I’m going to give it everything."
It may have been awkward, but the regular season luckily begins tomorrow and we can start to put all of this behind us. Although, the trade speculation like won't fully stop. It'll likely go away for a bit, but as we approach the trade deadline it surely will come back.
