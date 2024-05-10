Cardinals Superstar Linked To Dodgers In Possible Blockbuster Trade This Season
The St. Louis Cardinals could end up making major changes this season if they continue to struggle.
St. Louis entered the season with high expectations but hasn't lived up to them yet. The Cardinals have struggled and are in last place in the National League Central with a surprising 15-22 record. St. Louis is 2-8 over its last 10 games and needs to turn things around quickly.
If the Cardinals continue to struggle like last season, it wouldn't be shocking to see the team end up being sellers ahead of the trade deadline later this summer. St. Louis was mentioned in trade rumors last season but ultimately ended up hanging on to superstars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.
That may not end up being the case again this season, though, if things don't turn around. The New York Post's Jon Heyman compiled a list of possible trade candidates this season and mentioned Arenado and linked him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"No one hates losing more, and the Cardinals are more than a year into their disastrous run, so he just might approve a trade," Heyman said. "The Dodgers don’t really need him but that’s one team he might jump at."
Losing Arenado would be a clear sign that the Cardinals are open to a complete rebuild. That doesn't seem to be the case at this point, but if the club doesn't start to turn things around maybe it could change.
It still would be surprising to see Arenado get moved, but it can't be completely ruled out.
