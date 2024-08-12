Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Gold Glover Poised For Generous Payday This Winter; Is Reunion Worth It?

How much is St. Louis willing to spend for the slugger?

Apr 29, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) left fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) second baseman Tommy Edman (19) first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) pose for a photo with their 2021 gold and platinum glove pose for a photo with their awards before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals have a history of trading away struggling players to have them turn things around for the next club they play for and it doesn't get any easier watching it happen.

Over the last decade, the Cardinals have dealt away star players such as Adolis García, Randy Arozarena and even Arizona Diamondbacks Zac Gallen, who's still slightly bitter about how he was traded.

A more recent former Cardinals slugger who's hitting like a new man after being traded is set to receive the payday of his life this upcoming offseason. Would a reunion be worth pursuing?

"(Tyler) O'Neill's average annual value won't be quite that high, but a three-year, $60 million contract is plausible for the 29-year-old who isn't even making $6 million this year," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Sunday when discussing upcoming free agents who are set to earn much more than they're used to this winter.

O'Neill is batting .268 with 38 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 45 RBIs and a .901 OPS in 80 games played for the Boston Red Sox this season.

The two-time Gold Glove defender was one of the hottest hitters in the game at the start of the season and he has continued to perform at a much higher level than he did in his final season with St. Louis.

If O'Neill is worth the estimated price that Miller came up with, a reunion probably wouldn't be in the Cardinals' best interest. Although the former St. Louis outfielder has played exceptionally well this season, his risk of injury is high.

Unfortunately, O'Neill has a history of being prone to injury that can't be ignored. Considering St. Louis already has a plethora of talented young outfielders, it wouldn't make much sense to spend roughly $20 million a year on a player who can't stay healthy.

