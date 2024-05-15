Yankees Linked To Cardinals All-Star Duo In Possible Blockbuster Trade
With the New York Yankees' performance so far this season, it isn't surprising that hypothetical trade proposals already are starting to be mentioned.
New York currently is in first place in the American League East with an impressive 28-15 record. The Yankees have the top record in the American League overall and are in a great spot. New York will get even better soon with Gerrit Cole and D.J. LeMahieu both nearing returns from their injuries.
The Yankees are in a good spot and like will end up being buyers ahead of the trade deadline as they look to win their first World Series title since 2009.
There are sure to be some intriguing players available and one team that already has been mentioned as a possible seller is the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals haven't started the season off as they hoped and could be looking at their second straight year of being a seller.
St. Louis has multiple stars who could be on the move and FanSided's Curt Bishop proposed an intriguing deal between the Yankees and Cardinals that would bring Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley to New York.
"Obviously, it looks like the Cardinals will be punting on 2024 at this point," Bishop said. "Sure, there's still time for a turnaround. But right now, they're looking at recording two consecutive losing seasons, which is almost unheard of for Cardinals fans. But if the Cardinals package Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley to the Yankees, they could get a massive return and add players who are Major League ready and can help them accelerate a potential rebuild.
"Prospects like Oswaldo Cabrera can play multiple positions, including every outfield spot, third base, and first base...Even DJ LeMahieu could be a solid addition, ultimately inheriting the starting third base job to replace Arenado. LeMahieu could even be used as a designated hitter and split the duties with Matt Carpenter and Alec Burleson."
While this is more hypothetical speculation and not a rumor, it would be an intriguing deal for New York. Both Arenado and Helsley could fill important needs for the Yankees while helping take the club to the next level. If a deal like this even is slightly a possibility, New York should give St. Louis a call.
