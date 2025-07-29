Cardinals Superstar 'Open' To Post-Trade Deadline Return
If the St. Louis Cardinals were to trade Ryan Helsley this week ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, there is at least a chance that it wouldn't be the end of his time with the organization.
Helsley has been clear throughout this entire process that he wants to stick around in St. Louis. On Tuesday, he talked about that idea even more. In a conversation with Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Helsley noted that it is a great opportunity for the Cardinals to move him but he would be open to re-signing in free agency after the season.
"I wouldn’t want to be a sourpuss about it,” Helsley said to Goold. "Obviously I want to stay here my whole career. But I think they have the perfect opportunity that they want to do now in the season, which is shed some payroll and get some guys out of here and see what the young guys can do in this last 60-or-so-game stretch. I would be, for sure, open to (signing) back."
A situation in which the Cardinals trade Helsley for a haul, give some young guys an opportunity over the next few months, and then still have Helsley by the time the 2026 season gets here thanks to free agency sounds like a near-perfect situation for St. Louis.
We'll see what happens, but Helsley can't make it clearer that he wants to be a part of the Cardinals organization.
More MLB: Cardinals' Ryan Helsley Has Reported Suitor In AL Contender