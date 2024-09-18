Cardinals Superstar Projected To Land Surprisingly Affordable Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals will have to make a tough decision in the very near future.
The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season is just about to end. There are just a few weeks to go, and St. Louis will not be back in the postseason once again. The Cardinals were right in the mix around the trade deadline, but the second half of the season hasn't been very kind for them.
One player who has had a successful few months, though, is first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. He has looked more like himself over the last two months after a disastrous start to the season. Goldschmidt will be a free agent at the end of the season and he is playing well enough to warrant a new deal.
Goldschmidt now is 37 years old, so the Cardinals certainly don't want to spend heavily on him -- especially after a down start to the year -- but Spotrac is projecting him to receive a very affordable deal. Spotrac currently has his market value at two years and roughly $25 million.
If that actually is the case, it would make sense for the Cardinals to bring him back. Goldschmidt has been a massive part of the team's clubhouse since joining the team ahead of the 2019 campaign. Plus, he was the National League Most Valuable Player just two seasons ago.
St. Louis should bring him back and his current contract projection should be right in the team's affordable range.
More MLB: Cardinals Should Be Mix To Reunite With $77 Million Free Agent