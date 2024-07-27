Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Superstar Reaches Career Milestone In Extra Innings Loss To Nationals

The St. Louis slugger is adding to his resume

Nate Hagerty

Jul 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) hits a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) hits a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports / Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals fought their best on Friday but their efforts weren't enough after succumbing to the Washington Nationals 10-8 in 10 innings.

The Cardinals began the game hot -- scoring six runs by the fourth inning -- but only logged two hits after, while the Nationals came back to tie the game and win in extras.

Fortunately, something great came out of the difficult loss to Washington as a star Cardinals player reached a huge career milestone.

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt belted his career No. 2,000 hit in Friday's loss to the Nationals, clobbering a two-run home run in the bottom of the tenth inning to try to bring his team back from a 10-6 deficit.

This accomplishment occurred just three days after fellow Cardinals teammate Lance Lynn recorded his career No. 2,000 strikeout.

Goldschmidt becomes only the No. 292 player in Major League Baseball history to accomplish such a feat and is now just the fifth active player in the 2K hit club, joining Freddie Freeman, José Altuve, Joey Votto and Andrew McCutchen.

The 36-year-old continues to add to his illustrious career, which includes seven All-Star nods, five Silver Slugger and four Gold Glove awards and an MVP for his remarkable season in 2022 -- where he logged a .317/.404/.578 slash line with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs in 151 games played for the Cardinals.

It's great that Goldschmidt was able to record his career No. 2,000 hit in a Cardinals uniform and not with someone else, as feared earlier in the season.

More MLB: Blue Jays Hurler Listed As 'Biggest Trade Piece'; Cardinals Should Consider Deal

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News