Cardinals Superstar Reaches Career Milestone In Extra Innings Loss To Nationals
The St. Louis Cardinals fought their best on Friday but their efforts weren't enough after succumbing to the Washington Nationals 10-8 in 10 innings.
The Cardinals began the game hot -- scoring six runs by the fourth inning -- but only logged two hits after, while the Nationals came back to tie the game and win in extras.
Fortunately, something great came out of the difficult loss to Washington as a star Cardinals player reached a huge career milestone.
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt belted his career No. 2,000 hit in Friday's loss to the Nationals, clobbering a two-run home run in the bottom of the tenth inning to try to bring his team back from a 10-6 deficit.
This accomplishment occurred just three days after fellow Cardinals teammate Lance Lynn recorded his career No. 2,000 strikeout.
Goldschmidt becomes only the No. 292 player in Major League Baseball history to accomplish such a feat and is now just the fifth active player in the 2K hit club, joining Freddie Freeman, José Altuve, Joey Votto and Andrew McCutchen.
The 36-year-old continues to add to his illustrious career, which includes seven All-Star nods, five Silver Slugger and four Gold Glove awards and an MVP for his remarkable season in 2022 -- where he logged a .317/.404/.578 slash line with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs in 151 games played for the Cardinals.
It's great that Goldschmidt was able to record his career No. 2,000 hit in a Cardinals uniform and not with someone else, as feared earlier in the season.
