Blue Jays Hurler Listed As 'Biggest Trade Piece'; Cardinals Should Consider Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals are bound to make a move over these next few days that, hopefully, should put the team in a better spot to compete for the playoffs.
There have been rumors linking the Cardinals to several starting pitchers who should be available on the market but no deals have been made yet.
With plenty of time left to make a move, there's a Toronto Blue Jays pitcher who's being looked at as a likely candidate to be traded -- the Cardinals should consider the opportunity.
"Talented rental starter (left-handed pitcher) Yusei Kikuchi is likely to be the biggest trade piece," New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday when discussing how the Blue Jays could decide to sell at the deadline and who they would deal away.
Kikuchi has posted a 4-9 record with a 4.54 ERA, 125-to-28 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .268 batting average against and a 1.31 WHIP in 111 innings pitched for Toronto in 2024.
The 33-year-old is on an expiring contract and would be a perfect rental option for any team looking to add a veteran hurler to its rotation, such as St. Louis.
Trading for Kikuchi would likely cost the Cardinals a few prospects -- which would be fine as long as there aren't any top prospects dealt for him.
The Japanese-born pitcher isn't the best starter available but he's a solid option if the Cardinals can't land one of the more coveted arms on the market.
