Diamondbacks Cut Former Cardinals Gold Glove Award Winner After Short Stint
It seems like one former member of the St. Louis Cardinals is looking for a new home.
Longtime Cardinals infielder Kolten Wong signed a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks in April after a rough 2023 campaign with the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Wong appeared in 31 games with the Triple-A Reno Aces and hit two home runs, drove in 16 runs, and slashed .271/.339/.383 but was released by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.
"The D-backs have released veteran infielder Kolten Wong, per the transaction log at MiLB.com," Adams said. "Wong had been playing with their Triple-A affiliate in Reno after signing a minor league contract. He’s now a free agent.
"A two-time Gold Glove winner at second base, the now-33-year-old Wong entered the 2024 campaign in hopes of rebounding from a disastrous 2023 season that saw him bat just .183/.256/.263 in 250 plate appearances between the Mariners and Dodgers. Wong signed a minor league deal with Baltimore and spent spring training with the (Baltimore Orioles) but opted out of that pact when he didn’t make the team. He subsequently signed with the D-backs, putting pen to paper on a second minor league deal back on April 10."
Wong was selected in the first round of the 2011 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Cardinals and made his big league debut in 2013. He spent the first eight seasons of his career in St. Louis and won two Gold Glove Awards and was an important piece for the club.
He struggled last season but showed in the minors that he still has something left in the tank. Hopefully, he will land another opportunity soon.
