Rangers Could Target Cardinals Breakout Hurler In Surprising Deadline Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals have been mentioned in trade rumors lately on numerous occasions lately.
Initially, it seemed like the Cardinals could be approaching a firesale so all of the rumors were about who St. Louis could trade away. Lately, the Cardinals have been one of the hottest teams in baseball so some have started to speculate on who the club could bring in.
It's unclear what the team will do at this point and there still is enough time until the trade deadline that the club could go either way. If St. Louis does decide to sell, reliever JoJo Romero will be a hot commodity and The Athletic's Jim Bowden mentioned the Texas Rangers as a possible option for him.
"Position targets: Middle reliever (and) bench bat," Bowden said. "Middle Reliever: Reed Garrett, T.J. McFarland, Austin Adams, Lucas Erceg, Dylan Floro, Steven Wilson, Jason Foley, (and) JoJo Romero...The Rangers are simply hoping they can get Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle, Max Scherzer, Cody Bradford, and Josh Jung off the (Injured List) in time to make a strong run over the last two months of the season. They're expected to tweak the roster with bench and middle-relief upgrades."
Romero is having the best season of his career so far in 2024. The veteran lefty has a career-best 2.41 ERA in 33 appearances to go along with an eye-popping 32-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
If the Cardinals are anywhere near contention they should not consider a deal involving him this summer.
