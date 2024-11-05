Cardinals Surprisingly Seen As Front-Runners To Land Cy Young Hurler This Winter
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't expected to sign many free agents this winter but that doesn't mean they won't look to make appropriate additions when opportunities arise.
After declining starting pitchers Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's 2025 club options, the Cardinals have holes to fill in the rotation.
Although doubtful, perhaps St. Louis will make a bid for a future Hall of Fame hurler looking to give it a shot for at least one more season in his illustrious career.
Texas Rangers right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer has been linked to the Cardinals as a top landing spot for the marquee starter, according to CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson's article on where this offseason's top free agents might sign.
Scherzer has logged a 215-111 record with a 3.16 ERA, 3391-to-752 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .220 batting average against and a 1.08 WHIP throughout his 17-season career.
Unfortunately, Scherzer has battled through injuries for the three previous seasons, lowering his projected market value to roughly $15 million annually, according to Spotrac.
However, the three-time Cy Young recipient can't be disregarded because of his ailments. After all, Scherzer is 40 years old, so his slowing down should come as no surprise.
Despite only pitching 43 1/3 innings for the Rangers this season, the eight-time All-Star logged a 2-4 record with a 3.95 ERA, 40-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .242 batting average against and a 1.08 WHIP.
Perhaps the St. Louis native will be open to taking a pay cut to finish his career with his hometown team. It seems unlikely Scherzer will be signed this winter by the Cardinals, as they're looking to open more opportunities for youngsters such as Michael McGreevy and Quinn Matthews in the rotation.
