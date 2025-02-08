Cardinals Taking Chance On Veteran Hurler With Career 3.18 ERA
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't done a whole lot this offseason, but there has been some life over the last few days.
St. Louis recently acquired Michael Helman from the Minnesota Twins in a trade for cash considerations. The Cardinals followed that up by signing veteran hurler Nick Anderson to a minor league deal, as shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.
"The Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve signed righty Nick Anderson to a minor league deal and invited him to major league spring training," Adams said. "Anderson, a client of Gaeta Sports Management, recently worked out for big league scouts to show his readiness after an injury-marred 2024 season.
"Ari Alexander of KPRC-2 reports that Anderson would earn $1.1MM in the majors. His contract contains an upward mobility clause that allows another team to add him to their Opening Day roster if he’s not going to break camp with the Cardinals. Anderson also finished out the 2023 season on the injured list due to a shoulder strain."
Anderson is a five-year big league veteran who has spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, and Miami Marlins. He isn't a big-name player, but he does have a career 3.18 ERA across 165 total appearances at the big league level.
He made 37 appearances with the Royals last year and pitched to a 4.04 ERA. The year before, he had a 3.06 ERA in 35 appearances. This is a solid move that could bolster the bullpen at almost no cost.
