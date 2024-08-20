Cardinals Target Expected To Land Long-Term Deal; Will St. Louis Get Deal Done?
The St. Louis Cardinals clearly will need to address the starting rotation this upcoming offseason.
Sonny Gray has been solid in his first season with the Cardinals and St. Louis recently acquired Erick Fedde ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. Aside from those two, St. Louis will need to make some tough decisions.
The Cardinals' rotation could use another top-of-the-rotation starter and after the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, it's clear that St. Louis needs to make some changes. There will be some intriguing hurlers available in free agency, including one who has continuously been linked to St. Louis.
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is expected to opt out of his deal with the San Francisco Giants and this time is expected to land a long-term deal, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Blake Snell won the (National League) Cy Young Award last year but didn't land a long-term contract he wanted in free agency because of the injuries he's had during his career and because he was never allowed to pitch deep into games," Bowden said. "Those teams that doubted him were proven right at the beginning of the season, as he spent significant time on the Injured List once again, but since returning from the IL in July, he's been dominant.
"He'll get that long-term contract this offseason -- too many teams are looking for a top-of-the-rotation starter. He has a $30 million player option for 2025 he's expected to decline."
Snell will be available and will be a great option for the Cardinals. If St. Louis wants to become a contender again in the National League, it needs to make a big move. Landing Snell could be that move.
More MLB: Exciting Cardinals All-Star Among Most 'Overlooked' Players In NL Central