Cardinals Three-Time All-Star Shockingly Listed As Potential Trade Candidate
The St. Louis Cardinals have yet to make many significant changes to the big-league roster this offseason but that could change quickly.
Eliminating expensive salaries from the payroll is crucial for the Cardinals 2025 game plan, which includes reinvesting resources into fixing their broken player development plan.
Despite declaring a desire to remain with St. Louis through its rebuilding period, a Cardinals fan favorite has surprisingly been listed as a potential trade candidate to help the franchise lower its payroll.
"And, of course, there are always rumblings because multiple contenders still need rotation help," MLB.com's Jason Foster wrote Wednesday. "But with the free-agent pitching class ever-dwindling, the trade market could soon be the only hope. But how might that play out? Can the (San Diego) Padres be persuaded to trade Dylan Cease, who finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting in 2024? Will Sonny Gray waive his no-trade clause and leave St. Louis?"
Gray invoked his no-trade clause earlier this offseason, stating a desire to remain close to his home in Tennessee as a top reason for his decision.
The three-time All-Star signed a backloaded three-year, $75 million contract with the Cardinals last offseason. If St. Louis can trade him this winter, that would free plenty of space on the payroll.
There haven't been any recent talks of Gray being open to a trade, so it's doubtful he'll be moved. Still, there's enough time left for him to change his mind this winter, so it can't be ruled out.
