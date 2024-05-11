Cardinals Three-Time All-Star Will Return This Weekend To Help Boost Offense
The St. Louis Cardinals' offense surprisingly has struggled this season but they could get an important piece back in the mix this weekend.
St. Louis re-signed three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter this past offseason to help the offense out off the bench while also providing steady veteran leadership in the clubhouse. He appeared in three games early this season but suffered an oblique injury and has been out ever since.
Carpenter has been taking part in a minor league rehab assignment and has looked great and could even be activated this weekend, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals (designated hitter/first baseman) Matt Carpenter, who has homered twice for Triple-A Memphis, is scheduled to talk to manager Oliver Marmol later (Friday)," Denton said. "He could be activated to the big league roster by Saturday."
Carpenter collected three hits in his first 10 at-bats of the season but has been out ever since his solid start. St. Louis' offense has been one of the worst in baseball this season so Carpenter hopefully will help give it some life.
Also, his return to the clubhouse will be very important. St. Louis is 2-8 over its last 10 games and currently is 15-23 on the season. The Cardinals are in last place in the National League Central and need to turn things around quickly if they want to fight for a postseason spot.
Carpenter being back with the team and providing a voice in the clubhouse hopefully will help to steady the team and get them back on track.
