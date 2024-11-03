Cardinals To Cut Ties With $5.5 Million All-Star With Payroll Cuts
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have a lower payroll in 2025, but that doesn't mean that the club can just sit around and not fill out the roster.
St. Louis will lose many players this offseason, but it still has to bring in at least a few this offseason to fill out the roster. The Cardinals will play 162 games in 2025, whether they bring all of their veterans back or not. It may not be a pretty season, but the Cardinals need to make sure they have enough depth throughout the organization to get through.
One of the Cardinals' biggest strengths from the 2024 season was the performance of the bullpen. St. Louis actually had one of the best bullpens in baseball, but a key piece will be hitting free agency. All-Star hurler Andrew Kittredge will be a free agent after logging a 2.80 ERA across 74 outings and is projected to get a $5.5 million deal over one season by Spotrac.
Although he was great for the Cardinals, and they will need to fill the bullpen, they reportedly won't look to reunite with Kittredge, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"Kittredge set a club record for holds and led the National League with 37," Goold said. "His addition and versatility at setup proved crucial to the Cardinals’ use of Ryan Helsley in a more traditional, ninth-inning closer role. Helsley led the (National League) and set a club record with 49 saves. The Cardinals do not intend to pursue Kittredge as a free agent, sources described. That approach came after the club’s determination to focus on youth and invest in player development."
Unfortunately, changes are coming.
