Cardinals Told By Rumored Nolan Arenado That They Are Out: Insider

What will St. Louis do with the star slugger?

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 17, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) laughs as he heads off to a workout station at spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Feb 17, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) laughs as he heads off to a workout station at spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The rumors and speculation about potential trades involving St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado certainly are still alive despite the fact that Spring Training games are in full swing.

Arenado is with the Cardinals and that obviously seems like it's going to remain the case at least into the 2025 season. Months have gone by since the Cardinals initially shared their intent to move the eight-time All-Star.

He shut down a deal with the Houston Astros using his no-trade clause and there hasn't been much since more than rumors. Arenado has been tied to a handful of teams, but nothing seems like this point.

One team that continuously was floated as a potential suitor was the New York Yankees. This picked up even further once Paul Goldschmidt landed in New York. While this is the case, MLB.com's John Denton shared that the Yankees have informed the Cardinals that they are "no longer seeking a deal."

"Goldschmidt said he’s kept in contact with several Cardinals players -- including Arenado, who made it known that he would prefer a trade to a contending team over sticking with the rebuilding St. Louis club in 2025," Denton said. "Once interested in potentially trading for Arenado, the Yankees recently informed the Cardinals that they are no longer seeking a deal for the 10-time Gold Glove winner, a source told MLB.com."

This isn't shocking. If a deal was going to happen, it likely would've happened by now. This topic doesn't seem like it's dying down anytime soon.

