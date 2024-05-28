Cardinals Top Addition Suffers Injury Setback Putting Return In Question
The St. Louis Cardinals have looked much better lately but still aren't at full strength.
St. Louis' bullpen is in a significantly better place than it was at the end of the 2023 season and it hasn't even had its top free-agent addition on the field yet.
The Cardinals signed former Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, and New York Yankees hurler Keynan Middleton in free agency but he has been dealing with a forearm injury and has been on the Injured List.
He has been working his way back and seemed like he was nearing a return to the field, but, he had “a little bit of a setback," according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals (right-handed pitcher) Keynan Middleton had 'a little bit of a setback' with more forearm soreness, manager Oli Marmol said," Denton said. "Middleton, who has yet to pitch after signing as a free agent, was sore after pitching back-to-back days. Some improvement could allow him to throw a side (Monday)."
St. Louis currently has the 16th-ranked bullpen with a 3.95 ERA and should get even better when Middleton can return to the hill. He had a 3.38 ERA last season in 51 appearances last season with the White Sox and Yankees but was most impressive down the stretch with a 1.88 ERA in his final 12 outings,
The Cardinals could use a boost and Middleton should help provide one. Hopefully, he will be able to get back on the field in the near future.
