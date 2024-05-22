Cardinals Top Prospect Has Shined This Season; Should St. Louis Promote Him?
The St. Louis Cardinals have some serious questions in the starting rotation right now.
St. Louis' rotation has been in a better place this season than it was last year, but it isn't at full strength right now. The Cardinals currently are missing starter Steven Matz and he likely will be out at least for a few more weeks.
Matz was cleared to start playing catch, but hasn't appeared in a game since April 30th and will eventually need a rehab assignment to get him back up to speed. In the meantime, St. Louis has attempted to fill his spot by moving Matthew Liberatore from the bullpen to the rotation.
Things haven't worked out as planned and now they are starting to re-evaluate the final rotation spot. One move that could make sense until Matz returns is a possible promotion of top prospect Tink Hence.
Hence is projected to make his big league debut in 2024 and has impressed so far this season with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. The young righty has made eight starts so far this season and has a 3.18 ERA to go along with a 46-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
This could be a perfect time to give him a chance at the big league level because Matz currently is out, but should be back in the not-so-distant future. It could give Hence a chance to get a few starts under his belt without too much pressure because of the fact that he would be just filling in for Matz. Plus, the Cardinals could get a look at him to see if they should bring him back into the rotation at a different point this season.
