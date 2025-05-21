Cardinals Top Trade Candidate Isn't Nolan Arenado, Ryan Helsley
The St. Louis Cardinals have turned things around this season and now sit in second place in the National League Central with a 27-22 record.
St. Louis has found different ways to win games. Sometimes the offense is firing on all cylinders. Sometimes the rotation carries the load. Sometimes it's the bullpen's job to get the team over the hump. There is not one singular area of the team right now that is completely carrying the load. The Caridnals have found success all throughout the team.
This is a team that has excited the fanbase and changed the perception around the organization. All of the speculation early and often has been about which guys the club could trade ahead of a sort of pseudo-rebuild.
As of this moment, that may not end up being the case. An example of this is the fact that Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller actually called No. 6 prospect Leonardo Bernal the team's top trade chip.
"Definitely would not have guessed two months ago that we'd be proposing a prospect here instead of trying to figure out which of St. Louis' veterans on an expiring contract is most likely to be on the move," Miller said. "The Cardinals have been red hot, winning 13 of their past 15 games, including taking two of three from each of the Mets, Phillies and Royals. They entered Tuesday one game back in the NL Central, as well as one game behind San Francisco for the NL's No. 6 seed.
"At this point, they're looking like buyers, which could mean parting with one of the three catchers who rank top seven in their farm system. Maybe they give up Jimmy Crooks instead, who posted a .908 OPS at Double-A Springfield last season. Or 18-year-old Rainiel Rodriguez, whose 1.223 OPS in 53 games of Rookie ball is downright ludicrous."
