Cardinals Trade Deadline Approach May Have Influenced Season-Altering Energy Shift
The St. Louis Cardinals are being praised around the league for their valiant efforts to bolster the club's roster before the trade deadline.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak approached this year's deadline knowing he needed three things -- a veteran starting pitcher, a productive right-handed bat and relief help -- he acquired all of them.
Since the trade market closed on Tuesday, the Cardinals have won back-to-back games and looked dominant in all facets. Perhaps the successful trade deadline has sparked a fire in St. Louis' dugout that could be monumental.
"'You can feel it in the room,' manager Oli Marmol said Wednesday morning," The Athletic's Katie Woo wrote on Thursday when quoting the skipper talking about the Cardinals' latest momentum boost. “'You can feel this is the group we’re going to roll with. There’s a certain intensity to that. The game looked different yesterday. We’ve been playing good baseball, but yesterday had a certain energy to it. It had a little more F.U. to it.'"
In Tuesday's 8-1 victory over the Texas Rangers, newly re-acquired veteran outfielder Tommy Pham clobbered a grand slam that sent Busch Stadium and the Cardinals dugout into a frenzy.
Watching St. Louis play Tuesday night, it's clear that Pham's presence is greatly felt and appreciated. He plays with a chip on his shoulder but is known for being a great teammate -- the right amount of grit and leadership to help St. Louis be a better team.
Mozeliak is a genius for demanding that the Chicago White Sox include the 36-year-old in the deal with right-hander Erick Fedde -- a frontline starter who'll definitely help St. Louis scrap out a few extra wins.
Sometimes, the trade deadline can make or break a team like the Cardinals. If the season ended today, they would be teetering on the edge of missing or clinching a playoff spot but hopefully, the latest energy surge can make the postseason certain for the organization.
