Cardinals Trying To Cut Ties With $55 Million All-Star, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly have been busy, and it sounds like they are trying to trade a veteran starting pitcher.
St. Louis wants to rebuild the rotation and already has made moves by declining Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's club options for 2025. The Cardinals may not be done making moves. St. Louis reportedly is trying to trade All-Star hurler Miles Mikolas, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The executive who found himself in perhaps the most awkward situation was John Mozeliak, St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations," Nightengale said. "He’s in his final year on the job but instead of trying to go out a World Series champion, is planning for the organization’s future. The Cardinals, who have reached the postseason 17 times since 2000, aren’t going into a full-scale rebuild, but are planning a reset.
"They’re letting All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt walk away, didn’t pick up the options for veteran starters Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, and have told teams that All-Star third baseman Nolan Arrenado and starters Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas are available (if they can be convinced to waive their no-trade clauses)."
Mikolas has one year left on a $55 million deal and is a two-time All-Star. The last two seasons haven't been kind to him, but could another team take a chance on him? It certainly wouldn't be too surprising to see him playing elsewhere in 2025 after spending the last six seasons with St. Louis.
