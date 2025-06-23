Cardinals Update: 1 Last-Second Move Before Cubs Series
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin an important series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night and opted to make a move beforehand.
St. Louis announced on Monday afternoon that it is sending right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo down to the minors and in his place calling up fellow right-handed pitcher Roddery Muñoz.
"RHP Roddery Muñoz has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the team announced. "RHP Gordon Graceffo has been optioned to Memphis."
Muñoz has appeared in just five games in the majors so far this season. Over that span, he allowed six earned runs across 5 2/3 innings pitched for a 9.53 ERA. That's obviously not a big sample size. Last year, he pitched in 18 games as a rookie, including 17 starts, and had a 6.53 ERA across 82 2/3 innings pitched for the Miami Marlins. He has been strictly a relief pitcher this season and has appeared in 18 games with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and has a 5.13 ERA to show for it.
Graceffo has bounced around a bit between the big leagues and the minors so far this season. He has pitched in 10 games for St. Louis and has a 6.62 ERA over that span. His last appearance was on Sunday against Cincinnati Reds. He went two innings and allowed just one base hit but no earned runs.
Now, the Cardinals get a fresh arm back for the bullpen just in time to take on the Cubs.
