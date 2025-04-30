Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With Ex-All-Star Despite Turnaround
The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the more talked about teams in baseball to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
The reason for this certainly has to do with all of the question marks surrounding the organization. No matter what happens over the course of the rest of the season, there will be a huge change made next offseason with Chaim Bloom taking over as the team's president of baseball operations. The change from John Mozeliak to Bloom surely will bring plenty of changes to the roster as well.
Will there be any big moves made before the 2025 season ends? It's too early to know as it's not even May yet. But, there's been plenty of chatter about the possibility.
For example, FanSided's Miranda Remaklus urged the team to move on from starter Miles Mikolas.
"President of baseball operations John Mozeliak promised a move toward a more youthful St. Louis Cardinals this season," Remaklus said. "But continuing to give starts to 36-year-old righty Miles Mikolas throws a real wrench in that plan, and it's time for management to realize it.
"Mikolas is in the final season of a three-year, $55.75 million deal that has proven disastrous. Mozeliak believed Mikolas could provide a veteran presence for a struggling Cardinals starting rotation; that plan seemingly fell apart once the front office realized the team was going in the wrong direction. Now, with the goal being geared toward younger players and their development, Mikolas no longer fits, and his 5.70 ERA is hardly making an argument for his place in this starting staff."
Mikolas has gotten some negative buzz this season but he's been better than his 5.70 ERA shows. His ERA is skewed by a rough eight-run performance against the Boston Red Sox across 2 2/3 innings of work on April 6th. Outside of that game, he has a 3.00 ERA across his other four starts. Outside of the start against Boston, Mikolas has allowed seven earned runs in 21 innings pitched. Now, you can't just completely ignore a game. The start against Boston obviously happened. But, Mikolas has given the Cardinals a chance to win in each of his other four starts despite all of the negative chatter.
