Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With Struggling Relief Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals are pretty talented this year, but they don't have the complete roster to make a serious postseason run. Because of that, many expect them to enter a sort of rebuild for the next few years as they revamp their roster.
Of the players on the current roster, few don't belong on a competitive baseball team. One of the clear low-hanging fruits on the Cardinals' pitching staff is reliever Ryan Fernandez.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants recently urged the Cardinals to cut ties with Fernandez this season for a few different reasons.
"This year, it was expected that Ryan Fernandez would continue as a late-inning reliever. He hasn't been able to pitch effectively enough to remain in a high-leverage role," Gauvain wrote. "Not only has he been relegated to 'mop-up duty,' but he could now see himself sent down to Triple-A. Through five innings (six appearances), Fernandez has a 10.80 ERA, he's struck out only three batters, and he's walked five batters (one intentional walk). To put it succinctly, Ryan Fernandez has not been good."
The Cardinals have plenty of pitchers in the minor leagues who could come up and take Fernandez's place. They have higher ceilings that the 26-year-old who is beginning to prove he's not fit for a high leverage role at the big league level.
By cutting ties, the Cardinals would likely option the righty back to Triple-A rather than designating him for assignment. He still has the potential to develop into a quality big league reliever down the road, but it doesn't seem like he's ready right now.
More MLB: Cardinals Put Together Impressive Performance Against Paul Skenes