Cardinals Urged To Pick Up Projected $60 Million Star This Winter
Although the St. Louis Cardinals are looking to cut payroll, could they still bring in a star this winter?
St. Louis won 83 games in 2024 and was in playoff contention for much of the season. The Cardinals were fighting for a spot hard but ended up struggling in the second half of the season. St. Louis missed out on a playoff spot and now needs to regroup.
The Cardinals should be looking at the New York Mets as inspiration. New York spent last offseason adding veterans on cheap deals as it looked to cut payroll. The Mets now are in the National League Championship Series.
St. Louis should take that approach and also add one star to the bullpen. FanSided's Zach Pressnell suggested San Diego Padres star Tanner Scott as a fit.
"However, they need to invest some money into their bullpen if they want to continue shortening games," Pressnell said. "As of now, St. Louis has one of the best closers in baseball with Ryan Helsley. They don't need to add another closer, but if they want to continue shortening games, adding another serious high-leverage reliever would be a great move.
"With Helsley being a righty, adding left-handed closer Tanner Scott would make a ton of sense. Scott was one of the best relievers in the game, and he adds an additional aspect as a left-handed pitcher compared to the right-handed Helsley."
Would it make sense for the Cardinals to bring him in? He's projected to get $60 million over four years after logging a 1.75 ERA across 72 outings with the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins.
St. Louis already has a great bullpen, but adding Scott would take it to another level.
