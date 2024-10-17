Ex-Cardinals All-Star In Line For $13 Million Deal Linked To Braves
Over the next few months, there is going to be more and more speculation about free agency and the trade market.
The World Series hasn't even kicked off yet, but speculation is already picking up in a major way. There will be plenty of players available, including some former members of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Former St. Louis All-Star Paul DeJong had a bounce-back season with the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals and now is heading towards free agency. He is projected to get a three-year deal worth roughly $13 million.
There will be plenty of teams vying for his services as he can play shortstop, third base, and second base and FanSided's Wynston Wilcox floated him as a possible shortstop solution for the Atlanta Braves.
"Paul DeJong may not be a long-term answer, but he could be an answer for the Braves’ lack of offensive production from the shortstops this season," Wilcox said. "DeJong would be a fairly cheap option with an upside that could provide an offensive spark.
"DeJong hit a notch above Orlando Arcia last season with a .228 batting average compared to Arcia’s .218. It’s not the sexiest addition, but it could be a cheap alternative to get some offensive production."
DeJong is 31 years old and is an eight-year big league veteran. He spent the first six-plus seasons of his career in town before being traded in 2023. He certainly will cash in this winter. Could it be with the Braves?
