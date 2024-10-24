Cardinals Urged To Take Chance On Dodgers All-Star With $3.8 Million Deal
The 2024 Major League Baseball World Series is just about to kick off between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.
It isn't too surprising that either of these two teams made it to the World Series. Both have very well-built rosters and plenty of star talent. Either team could come away with the win, although the Dodgers do seem to be the better team.
Anything could happen, and the St. Louis Cardinals should be keeping a close eye on the series. Clearly, the Dodgers know how to bring in talent. Los Angeles has been the best team in baseball in recent memory. The Dodgers won't be able to keep their entire roster, though. There will be plenty of people hitting free agency and FanSided's Thomas Gauvain suggested Los Angeles All-Star Walker Buehler could be a fit for St. Louis.
"Prior to his injury-riddled 2022 season, however, Buehler was one of the best pitchers in baseball," Gauvain said. "The two-time All-Star had finished ninth and fourth in Cy Young voting in 2019 and 2022, respectively. He had a career 3.02 ERA in 638.1 innings from 2017-2022, and he was excellent at striking out batters with a 9.7 K/9 rate...
"The clear concern with signing Buehler revolves around his injury history. It's possible he returns to form in 2025 and beyond considering he just turned 30, but it's also possible that he will get hurt again or continue to struggle on the mound. Signing Walker Buehler would be a bit of a gamble, but it could be the one the Cardinals can swallow in a transitory 2025 season."
If the Cardinals are using the 2025 season to reset the organization, it would be the perfect time to give Buehler a chance. There would be less pressure, and hopefully he could return to his All-Star form. Injuries have hurt him over the last few years, but he is healthy and pitching for Los Angeles in the playoffs.
He's projected to get a $3.8 million deal this winter, although that seems far too low. That's the type of move the Cardinals should be all over. If Buehler doesn't re-sign with the Dodgers, he should be St. Louis' top priority.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Star Predicted To Sign $60 Million Deal With Tigers