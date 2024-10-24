Ex-Cardinals Star Predicted To Sign $60 Million Deal With Tigers
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals certainly will be a hot commodity on the open market this winter.
The Cardinals struggled in 2023 and, in response, became one of the biggest sellers in baseball ahead of the deadline. One player the Cardinals moved was veteran starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty made his big league debut with St. Louis and was with the club until he was traded in 2023. He showed flashes that he could become one of the top pitchers in baseball as a member of the Cardinals, but injuries derailed his young career.
He was traded to the Baltimore Orioles and struggled and was forced to sign a one-year deal in free agency. Flaherty signed with the Detroit Tigers and shined before being traded once again to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Flaherty has a chance to win a World Series this season and then will enter free agency with a projected three-year, $60 million deal in his future. Where will he end up signing, though? FanSided's Zach Pressnell predicted he will re-sign with Detroit.
"Los Angeles will likely build their roster out with free agents from outside of their organization," Pressnell said. "Blake Treinen is the only other one of their upcoming free agents that I predict will return in 2025.
"Flaherty, (Teoscar Hernández), and (Joe Kelly)could all be headed back to their former teams. The Toronto Blue Jays need an outfielder to play center field, and Hernandez fits their culture, payroll, and winning attitude. Flaherty should have never been traded from Detroit. I expect the Detroit Tigers to prioritize getting a second starter behind (Tarik Skubal) in 2025."
Things already worked out for him once in Detroit. Why not go back?
