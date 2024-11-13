Cardinals Veteran Catcher Listed As Potential Trade Fit For Padres
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to do something they thought they never would have to do, which is embark on a rebuild of sorts. They're looking to trim payroll and may ultimately resort to trading some veteran players to clear spots for younger players.
While the Cardinals have already announced that Willson Contreras will move to first base after he expressed a desire to stay in St. Louis, a trade can't fully be ruled out just yet.
Will Leitch of MLB.com listed the San Diego Padres as a team that could potentially pony up in a trade for the now-former catcher.
"If made available, Contreras would instantly become one of the best upgrades in the sport, a catcher who can rake, is better behind the plate than he's given credit for and, don't forget, a World Series champion and intense competitor," Leitch wrote. "His bat plays anywhere, regardless. San Diego would be a lovely place for him to land, as would Houston, a team he almost signed with rather than the Cardinals in the first place.
Contreras was limited to 84 games this season due to injuries. But while he was healthy, he hit .262 with 15 home runs, 36 RBI and an .848 OPS. He also had a 136 OPS+ and had a 3.0 WAR.
When healthy, he can be a difference maker, and any team could use his bat. Still, it would take a lot of convincing for him to waive his no-trade clause and leave St. Louis after expressing a desire to stay.
More MLB: Cardinals Veteran Slugger Listed As Potential Trade Fit For Yankees