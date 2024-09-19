Cardinals Veteran Is ' Lock To Be Back' In St. Louis In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals will have plenty of tough decisions to make over the next few months.
St. Louis will have a break in the very near future. The Cardinals aren't going to be in the playoffs, and the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season quickly is coming to an end. There are just a few weeks to go until the regular season ends, and then St. Louis will need to go back to the drawing board.
The Cardinals need to find a way to improve the roster this winter. St. Louis is going to miss the playoffs for the second straight season. Things need to change, and the Cardinals need to invest in the team this winter in free agency.
It also could make some sense to bring back some old friends. Because of this, MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams predicted that veteran pitcher Kyle Gibson will be back with the team in 2025, with his option being picked up.
"Kyle Gibson, RHP, Cardinals: $12MM club option ($1MM buyout)," Adams said. "Gibson has been precisely the stabilizing innings eater the Cardinals hoped to be getting when they signed him. He’s tossed 159 2/3 innings of 4.11 ERA ball, striking out 21.3% of opponents (his best since 2019). His 9.2% walk rate is higher than usual for the 6’6″ righty, but Gibson is limiting homers (1.13 HR/9), keeping the ball on the ground at an above-average clip (45.2%), and averaging better than 5 2/3 innings per start.
"Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently noted how quickly the Missouri native has become a vital leader in the clubhouse as well. For a net $11MM, Gibson feels like a lock to be back in St. Louis."
Will the Cardinals bring him back in 2025?
