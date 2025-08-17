Cardinals Writer Calls Out John Mozeliak For Lack Of Roster Moves
The St. Louis Cardinals are falling out of postseason contention. They are now two games below the .500 mark at 61-63 and sit 18 games back in the National League Central. They are also 4 1/2 games back of the New York Mets in the NL Wild Card race. They were sellers at the trade deadline, getting rid of rental relievers Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton and sending them to contending teams.
But as the Cardinals enter their rebuild, there are several roster issues. They have played shorthanded several times this year, and it has had a negative effect on the roster. Instead of placing players on the injured list, outgoing president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has refused to act and is also keeping players down at Triple-A Memphis.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants called out Mozeliak for his indecisiveness and lack of action when concerning roster moves.
Cardinals Writer Calls Out John Mozeliak For Poor Roster Decisions
"The St. Louis Cardinals have been outmatched and outmanned all week. Instead of giving Oli Marmol reinforcements and a fighting chance, John Mozeliak has opted to sit on his hands and ride out the year without causing too much of a wave in the organization," Gauvain wrote on Sunday.
"If he wants to go out on a high note and give his team a chance at winning, he needs to make roster moves to build the best possible lineup. Playing injured, or in this case not playing at all, players isn't ideal. It's time Mozeliak bucks up and gives his manager a viable and complete roster."
At this point, Mozeliak isn't going to go out on a high note. His decisions have hurt the Cardinals for several years now. They are out of postseason contention and at risk of finishing under .500 for the second time in the last three years.
But the least Mozeliak could do is allow Marmol to have a full roster. Nathan Church was called up this morning as Victor Scott II went on the injured list, but Brendan Donovan and Willson Contreras have been unavailable the past several days, and prospects Jimmy Crooks and J.J. Wetherholt have been kept in the minors.
It will be interesting to see if Mozeliak's hand gets forced, but hoping two of his stars won't land on the IL is banking on a lot to go right.
More MLB: Where Are They Now? Evaluating Cardinals' Deadline Fireworks