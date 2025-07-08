Cardinals Writer Condemns Roster Decisions: 'Why Is He Still Here?'
The St. Louis Cardinals’ pitching rotation has become the subject of emotionally intense discussion.
With stud arms like Michael McGreevy languishing in the minors, fans and analysts alike are confused as to why Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas are still starting games for St. Louis.
Neither Fedde (3-9) nor Mikolas (4-6) has been effective overall in 2025, and recent outings have only amplified that sad truth. Mikolas allowed six home runs in the first three innings versus the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Then on Sunday, Fedde suffered through 1 1/3 innings before being pulled by manager Oli Marmol.
What are the Cardinals doing with Mikolas and Fedde, exactly? Is this the front office’s undercover plan to ensure the team doesn’t win too many games in 2025?
The Athletic’s Katie Woo and Sports Hub STL’s Bernie Miklasz aired out their frustrations over the situation during a new episode of the Cardinal Territory podcast following Sunday’s 11-0 loss to Chicago.
Miklasz held nothing back, especially when it came to criticizing president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
“You have two guys in your rotation that … when they go to the mound, it's just about a guaranteed loss,” Miklasz said.
“They should have DFA'd Mikolas Saturday morning, but I guess they're going to show him some respect. … He’s (Mozeliak’s) guy, you know, so (Mozeliak’s) not going to DFA (him).”
“Any other organization would DFA a guy like that, based on the fact he hasn't been good,” Miklasz continued. “He was not good in ’23, he was worse in ’24, and he's even worse this year. Why is he still here? Because you made a bad contract decision, and you won't acknowledge that your decision was a total failure? Well, what does that do for your manager, who fans want to blame for everything? What does that do for the other players in the clubhouse? When you're sticking with two people who fail repeatedly, how can you expect anybody to take you seriously (when you say that) you’re trying to win?”
With the trade deadline less than three weeks away, and with the Cardinals stockpiling losses of late, all eyes are on Mozeliak.
If nothing else, the long-tenured front office leader could clarify what the franchise is prioritizing right now, as no one seems to know.
