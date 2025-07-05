Miles Mikolas, Cardinals Make History Versus Cubs For Horrible Reason
Friday was a bad day for the St. Louis Cardinals, but no one had it worse than Miles Mikolas.
The 36-year-old starting pitcher suffered the loss at Wrigley Field. Mikolas is now 4-6 on the season.
But Friday wasn’t just an ordinary rough outing for Mikolas. In six innings pitched, Mikolas allowed 10 hits, eight earned runs, and six home runs, the latter of which sadly entered Mikolas into the Cardinals’ franchise record books.
Per MLB.com’s John Denton, “Mikolas is the first (pitcher) in the rich history of the #STLCards to give up six home runs. It is the 11th time in MLB history that a pitcher has given up six HRs in a game. Mikolas has given up 2,441 feet of HRs.”
Chicago’s onslaught of homers off Mikolas also had historic implications for the Cubs franchise.
“The #Cubs have been playing baseball since 1876,” Denton wrote.
“Today is the first time in the history of that franchise that they have hit six home runs in the first three innings of a game.”
Among the six homers that Mikolas allowed, two apiece came from All-Star starter Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch. Busch later added a third blast after Mikolas had exited the game.
For the Cardinals, the loss dropped them to 47-42 on the season, 6.5 games back of the Cubs in the National League Central.
St. Louis will look to gain some of that ground back with two games remaining in the weekend series.
Matthew Liberatore will take the mound on Saturday at Wrigley. Liberatore hopes to have better luck than Mikolas did on Friday.
