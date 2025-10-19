Cardinals Writer Offers Warning To Fans Clamoring For Return Of Franchise Legend
The St. Louis Cardinals went 78-84 in 2025, missing the postseason for the third straight year and finishing in fourth place in the National League Central.
Following the conclusion of 2025, John Mozeliak stepped down as president of baseball operations and gave way to Chaim Bloom, who is currently setting things up for 2026, including the coaching staff and front office.
Recently, franchise legend Yadier Molina announced that he is ready to get back into baseball and return as a manager or as a coach. With Oli Marmol already managing the Cardinals in 2026, there isn't a chance for Molina to take that job anytime soon, though he could return in a different role.
Cardinals Writer Argues Against Bringing Back 2x World Series Champion As Coach
Former St. Louis Post-Dispatch writer Bernie Miklasz made an interesting case, that Molina should not be brought back as a coach for 2026 because it might lead to more unrest among the fanbase.
"Every time the Cardinals lose a series or have a really bad game, fans are going to be blasting Marmol with more invective," Miklasz said. "Any slump or just bad display of ball in a rebuilding season would push fans to social media with theatrical demands to fire Marmol and promote Molina. It'll happen every damn time they lose a game. Is that a good way to run your organization, knowing that this would happen?"
2026 is likely to be a rough season in St. Louis. Having Molina back in the dugout would be a boon for the team and give the players another veteran voice to lean on and mentor them. However, Miklasz makes several good points about how it could lead to more angst with the fans.
Many Cardinals fans have wanted Molina to manage since he retired in 2022, but it could ultimately lead to fans continuing to call for Marmol's head and also lead to fans wanting Bloom fired for choosing to keep Marmol as the team's skipper.
Molina was a 10-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion and nine-time Gold Glover, and while his presence would benefit the team, it could also prove to be a distraction, which is the last thing the Cardinals need while they're trying to rebuild.
It will be interesting to see what the Cardinals decide to do with Molina this offseason and if he'll return. A strong case can be made to bring him back, but an equally strong case could be made to leave him out of this for now.
