Cardinals Writer Suggests Shocking Paul Skenes Trade To St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals have been unfortunate enough to be in the same division as superstar pitcher Paul Skenes. While the Cardinals have already seen some success against Skenes, the young righty is only going to get better with age and experience. Playing in the same division as the superstar flamethrower is a nightmare come to life.
But there's a chance the Pirates look to trade him in the near future. In fact, the rumors are already swirling.
Cliff Williams of Redbird Rants recently suggested the wild idea that the Cardinals could look to land Skenes in a huge trade this season.
"A package of Wetherholt, Mathews/Hence, Herrera/Pages, Burleson, and Robberse would be equal to if not better than the five packages Bowden came up with," Williams wrote. "A starting staff made up of some combination of Skenes, Gray, Liberatore, McGreevy, Mathews/Hence, Graceffo, and Hjerpe would not be bad at all. Also, the Cardinals could get aggressive, spend some of the money they saved this year, and sign one of the top free-agent pitchers this offseason. Dylan Cease, anyone?"
While the potential trade package being mentioned by Williams is as fair of an offer as we might see suggested, it makes zero sense.
First and foremost, I don't think the Pirates are even considering the idea of trading Skenes during the pre arbitration portion of his contract. It makes no sense. The Pirates are paying him way less than he's worth at this point.
Secondly, if the Pirates entertain the idea of dealing him away, there's an even lower chance they consider a deal within the National League Central.
Trading Skenes would be a nightmare anyway, but it would be even worse to send him to a division rival. This would force the Pirates to face him multiple times a season for years to come.
It makes no sense. Skenes likely won't be traded to the Cardinals under any circumstances.
