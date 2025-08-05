Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Writer Urges Team To Cut Ties With Slumping Eight-Time All-Star

Could this be the end of the line?

Curt Bishop

Jul 23, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals were sellers at the trade deadline, trading away three relief pitchers on expiring contracts and effectively committing to a rebuild. However, those were the only pieces that were traded.

Last offseason, they attempted to trade Nolan Arenado and were close to sending him to the Houston Astros before the veteran third baseman blocked it with his no-trade clause. From there, the Cardinals received little to no interest.

But now, his trade stock has fallen even further, and the Cardinals will once again likely receive no interest in him as far as trades go. Cardinals insider Bernie Miklasz called for drastic measures concerning the eight-time All-Star.

"[The Cardinals] must find a way to clear Nolan Arenado from the roster, even if it means Bill DeWitt Jr. paying the full amount of guaranteed money owed to 'Nado if the team releases him. In a rebuild situation this can't go on," Miklasz posted on X.

Arenado has struggled offensively this season, hitting just .235/.294/.366 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a poor .660 OPS. The eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner remains a force defensively, but the Cardinals aren't getting much out of him on the other side.

The veteran third baseman is on the injured list with a right shoulder strain and could be done for the season. With the Cardinals fully embracing a rebuild, it may ultimately be for the best that they move on from him and clear third base for Nolan Gorman or potentially even top prospect J.J. Wetherholt.

