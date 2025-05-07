Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals-Yankees Blockbuster Trade Rumors Get Definitive Update

Will a deal get done between the two sides?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees baseball hats and gloves in the dugout out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
With all the unfounded trade speculation swirling around the St. Louis Cardinals right now, we can at least rule out some of it.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado is the guy who has been talked about the most. By now, you know this. His name has popped up and trade rumors over the last five months. This could be the case for even longer, but at least throughout the entire offseason he was talked about. The Cardinals didn’t move him and that has put fuel in the fire for media folks to make up the wildest trade speculation involving him.

One team that has been talked about is the New York Yankees. On paper, a move makes sense. They are World Series contenders and have a need at third base. But, every concrete rumor that has come out has essentially stated that the Yankees haven’t shown real interest in a possible move. Although a move could make sense, that doesn't mean that the Yankees agree.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman weighed on the conversation on Tuesday and furthered this point.

"To me, Arenado would be a fit there," Heyman said. "As I've said all along, the Yankees have shown no interest in Arenado to this point."

There’s been a lot of buzz about Arenado. But, it really doesn’t sound like the Yankees are a realistic option at this time, despite what all of the wild rumors have said so far this season.

