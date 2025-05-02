Cardinals-Yankees Linked In Trade Not Involving Nolan Arenado
May is here and that means that we are one step closer to the summer.
Trade speculation already ran rampant in April, what will May bring? It's only going to pick up and the St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the most talked about teams in the league already. If they don't make up some ground in the standings, it's going to be interesting to see what hte team decides to do. But, it's just May 2nd. Some of the chatter has been ridiculous to this point. The Major League Baseball trade deadline won't here until July 31st.
There really won't be any massive moves of substance until probably the weeks leading up to the deadline. This is especially true because of the fact that Major League Baseball added a third Wild Card team into the mix for the postseason. There are more teams that realistically have a shot to make the playoffs than ever before and therefore less sellers. While this is the case, there has been a lot of speculation
For example, Dylan Sanders of New York Yankees on SI recently suggested Brendan Donovan as a fit for the New York Yankees.
"St. Louis Cardinals IF Brendan Donovan," Sanders said. "The Cardinals are in the midst of a rebuild and this could be by far their best chance to move on from Donovan. He has been spectacular this season, having more trade value than ever. The 28-year-old has posted a (.333/.383/.487) slash line with three home runs and 15 RBI...
"He could fill in to that third base role or open up the option to move Jazz Chisholm to the hot corner and have Donovan at second base."
There hasn't been anything concrete this season tying these two teams together aside from maybe Nolan Arenado, and even that seems extremely unlikely. Why would the Cardinals cut ties with a player who could be a part of the core moving forward in Donovan? Sure, it makes sense for New York, but not St. Louis.
