Four Trade Candidates New York Yankees Should Monitor Ahead of Deadline
The New York Yankees are leading the AL East and in a good position to earn a playoff spot, but they are far from a finished product.
Before the trade deadline comes in July, there are a handful of moves that they could make. The Yankees need pitching both in the rotation and in the bullpen, at least one infielder and potentially even more.
Here are a couple of names that New York should keep an eye on in the trade market:
Pittsburgh Pirates LHP Andrew Heaney
Heaney has been a solid starter throughout his career, but the 34-year-old has taken his game up a notch this season with the Pirates
Through five starts, he has a 1.72 ERA with an NL-best WHIP of 0.766. He has always been someone that rarely walks batters, but he has also been nearly unhittable this season.
He has been heavily leaning on his fastball/changeup mix this season and both pitches are working wonders for him.
Athletics RHP Justin Sterner
Sterner is under team control through 2030 which is not usually a sign of someone that will be moved at the deadline, but ESPN's David Schoenfield listed him as a top candidate for the A's.
He is a bit older than someone that would normally have that much control left at 28, which could just mean that the Athletics cash in.
He has pitched 12.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen this year with a 0.947 WHIP and 10.7 K/9. If he could cut back on the walks (5.0 BB/9), he would be even more deadly.
St. Louis Cardinals IF Brendan Donovan
The Cardinals are in the midst of a rebuild and this could be by far their best chance to move on from Donovan. He has been spectacular this season, having more trade value than ever.
The 28-year-old has posted a .367/.406/.541 slash line with three home runs and 15 RBI. He leads the NL in batting average.
He could fill in to that third base role or open up the option to move Jazz Chisholm to the hot corner and have Donovan at second base.
New York Mets 2B Jeff McNeil
Similar to Donovan, bringing in McNeil would likely mean having Chisholm slide over to third base.
McNeil just recently made his season debut, but still has some trade value as a consistently solid player on the middle of the infield.
He has a .257/.332/.380 slash line over the last three years and is a more-than-solid defensive presence.