Could Mets Pursue Blockbuster For Cardinals $75 Million Star This Winter?
The St. Louis Cardinals will likely be active in the trade market this winter and several notable names could be dealt to boost their rebuilding efforts.
Rumors and speculations have landed a few stars, such as Ryan Helsley and Nolan Arenado, on the list of potential Cardinals trade candidates but their futures still have yet to be determined.
Despite retooling the pitching staff last offseason with the reigning American League Cy Young runner-up, the Cardinals could look to move him this winter. Perhaps the New York Mets would be interested.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray could be a logical trade candidate for the Mets this upcoming offseason as they look to answer their rotation questions for 2025.
The Mets have two starting pitchers with expiring contracts -- right-handed pitcher Luis Severino and former Cardinals left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana. Also, LHP Sean Manaea has a $13.5 million player option for 2025, so he may look elsewhere.
Not only do the Mets have several players with contracts that put their future with Queens in jeopardy for 2025 but newly acquired RHP Paul Blackburn's season ended recently after he suffered a spinal fluid leak in his back. Although he's not expected to be out long-term, an injury as such is a cause for concern.
Gray is coming off another solid season in which he logged a 13-9 record with a 3.84 ERA, 203-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.09 WHIP in 166 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals.
The three-time All-Star remains a frontline starter and his presence in the Mets' rotation would significantly increase the club's chances of having their 2024 success spill over to next season.
If the Mets are willing to take on Gray's backloaded three-year, $75 million contract with a 2027 club option, the Cardinals could poach from New York's No. 13-ranked farm system in return to help their rebuilding efforts.
Dealing Gray to the Mets after only one season with the Cardinals would be frustrating for St. Louis fans, who have endured mediocre production from their beloved team for far too long. However, it might be necessary to help the 11-time World Series champions fix their broken player development system, greatly hindering the team's success.
